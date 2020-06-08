Preliminary Post-Brexit Talks In Málaga Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 08 June 2020 .

A delegation of the Government of Gibraltar, led by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, will tomorrow attend preliminary talks with Spanish officials in Málaga.

The Gibraltar delegation, alongside the Chief Minister, will include the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, the Attorney General, Michael Llamas QC CMG and the Financial Secretary, Albert Mena.

A United Kingdom delegation will include officials from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott.

The discussion will centre on matters related to the post-Brexit relationship between Gibraltar and Spain including aspects such as mobility and citizens’ rights.