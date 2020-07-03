Together Gibraltar Dismayed By Imposition Of 10% Import Duty

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2020 .

Together Gibraltar has expressed its “dismay” at the Government’s recent imposition of a 10% import duty.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Together Gibraltar would like to express its dismay at the recent episode regarding the imposition of a blanket import duty of 10% on all imported goods (except food), which has now been “clarified” by the Chief Minister himself in what amounts to a substantial modification of the policy.

If there was one moniker that was most thrown around against Together Gibraltar at the previous General election, it was that of “Populist”. Together Gibraltar believes that this episode, one in a long list of Government blunders which tend to go as follows: incompetent policymaking/ public backlash/ rectification dressed as clarification, shows that Fabian Picardo's administration are the true populists of Gibraltar.

TG considers that this obvious flip-flopping is concerning for two reasons. One, it shows a complete lack of conviction and foresight in the way policies are drafted and implemented, and two, it continues to feed the “culture of entitlement” that this Government is purporting to combat.

According to Marlene Hassan, “If an administration has a well thought out, long-term plan, it has to have the courage and conviction to stick with it even if some elements of society are resistant to change, and this government has a strong and recent mandate that allows them to do so. If, on the other hand, they are not working on a long-term vision for the community, then what we’re seeing is just incompetent Governance and that is even more worrying.”

Together Gibraltar believe (and it has become obvious in light of this “clarification” – a euphemism for yet another retraction) that the introduction of the 10% blanket import duty was a terrible idea that was punitive to the consumer and ineffective in providing a real stimulus for local commerce, but it finds it even more worrying to see a Government bending to every whim of the electorate, without principles, conviction or long-term vision.

We have many recent examples of this populist Governance, such as the rectification on Midtown parking fees, the changes in the Line Wall traffic restrictions, the modifications in the Queen's cinema building site, the enlargement of Parliament, or this sudden change in import duty exemptions.

Together Gibraltar believes that this administration lacks the courage and honesty to execute a real agenda that can secure our public finances, tackle cronyism and corruption, bring on a green economic transformation and provide real social justice to this community. It will continue to practice a culture of Government irresponsibility, hustling for votes without a coherent, long-term vision for Gibraltar.