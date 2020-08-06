GSD Calls For Clarity From Government On Plans For Homeless

Written by YGTV Team on 06 August 2020 .

The GSD has today called on the Government to provide clarity on its scheme to house homeless men.

GSD MPs say they have been in close contact with some of the individuals who have been temporarily housed at the Retreat Centre since they were told they needed to vacate it. GSD MPs have also maintained close contact with Action for Housing and written to the Minister for Housing. The party says it understands from those affected that they have received letters informing them that they have to vacate the Retreat Centre by Sunday.

A statement continued: “What is clear is that the Government needs to provide clarity on its recently announced scheme to house homeless men. It will be recalled that in answer to questions in Parliament on whether the Government had abandoned its past manifesto commitment to provide a half-way house for men, the Government said it had allocated 11 flats to be used as emergency housing to homeless men.

“As we have seen with the 7 men and 2 women housed at the Retreat Centre, the pandemic has created a very real emergency for some individuals who have found themselves in a homeless situation. Whilst we are aware that some of the individuals have been offered a room at the Devil’s Tower Hostel this is not, we are informed by Action for Housing, the position with everyone.

“The question that some of the affected individuals who qualify for Government housing are asking us is what is the criteria for qualification for the emergency housing scheme which the Government announced in Parliament? No one is suggesting that anyone should jump the housing waiting list queue but if the Government has announced a scheme to provide emergency housing in lieu of a half-way house, then there ought to be transparency on the qualification criteria and proper reasons should be provided as to why some of these men do not qualify. Otherwise, the so-called scheme merely becomes a Government smokescreen for going back on its earlier promise to build a half-way house for men.

“There are also individuals at the retreat centre who do not qualify for Government housing. That is understood but where there is genuine hardship, as in the cases caused by the pandemic, the Government should assist these individuals on a temporary basis.

“There are 2 women at the retreat centre. One of these has been stranded in Gibraltar as a consequence of the lockdown in Morocco and another finds herself homeless in circumstances which we are not going to disclose publicly but which are genuine. We hope both of them are provided with temporary accommodation at the women’s refuge or somewhere else. It would not be humane to kick them out onto the streets on Sunday.”