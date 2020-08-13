GSD Says Some Gibraltar Students Have Received Lower Grades Than Predicted

13 August 2020

The GSD says it “regrettably notes” that ‘A’ Level results received by students in Gibraltar today are in a number of cases graded below that predicted by their teachers as submitted to the Examination Boards. The party says that information received is that there are cases where pupils have been awarded two grades below their teachers’ predictions and as per their official recommendations to the Examination Board.

A statement continued: “There is an established process through which schools can appeal to the examination boards in respect of grades awarded to individual students. Therefore, the GSD offers its full support to local schools who, after careful consideration of grades awarded to their pupils, should subsequently commence appeal procedures.”

Edwin Reyes, GSD Opposition MP and Spokesman for Education said: “It is only fair that students be awarded the grades they have meticulously worked hard for and deserve, more so as this could have an adverse effect in respect of admissions into Universities and Degree Courses of a student’s preferred choice.”