TG Asks For Clarification On Social Media Comments Made By Director of Public Health

Written by YGTV Team on 17 August 2020 .

Together Gibraltar is seeking clarification of comments made by the Director of Public Health on social media yesterday.

A party statement continued:

“Yesterday, Dr Sohail Bhatti (@PHcritique on twitter) published a tweet stating that he had been unable to provide accurate death certification in Gibraltar due to a “rumour that certain agents said "no"”. His tweet went on to insinuate potential wrongdoing behind this lack of clarity, by stating “nothing to hide, I hope.”

“Together Gibraltar leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon, publicly probed the DPH on these assertions, but received no reply. “The party believes these accusations are too grave to ignore in light of Mr. Bhatti’s role as Director of Public Health, a vital position for our community particularly in light of the current pandemic, and the privileged access to information that is expected for a figure of such prominence.

“Together Gibraltar would like Government to clarify these assertions, and explain if there have been any inaccuracies in the reporting of deaths since the start of the Covid Pandemic.”