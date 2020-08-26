Government Say GSD And Together Gibraltar Remarks "Ignore Gibraltar’s Best Interests"

The Government has referred to comments made by the GSD and Together Gibraltar in relation to Gilbert Licudi's resignation as "shortsighted and extraordinarily ungenerous".

A statement from the Government follows below:

Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar notes the shortsighted and extraordinarily ungenerous responses from the GSD and Together Gibraltar to the honesty of Mr Gilbert Licudi's statement yesterday on his resignation from Ministerial Office.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "I am disappointed in my Parliamentary colleagues in the GSD and Together Gibraltar.

"They have jumped like undignified political hyenas to call for Mr Licudi to leave Parliament immediately in a very unedifying manner.

"The GSD (with which Ms Hassan Nahon first got elected to Parliament) seem to have forgotten their own arguments on the 2006 Constitution, which provided for an increase in seats which did not have to equate to an increase in ministers beyond the 8 which then ran Gibraltar.

“The GSD seem to have forgotten all the arguments they made for backbenchers to be introduced.

“And the GSD also seem to have forgotten the arguments they made when Sir Peter Caruana QC resigned from the frontbench and stayed on as an Opposition backbencher.

“In doing so, the GSD have shown themselves to have shifted their policy position once again. “They have shown that they have no corporate memory and their ideology is in utter disarray.

“They have once again shown they have no coherence whatsoever on their successive and shifting positions.

“A party like the GSD that stands for something one day and against the same thing the next is dangerous for Gibraltar and its people as they cannot be trusted not to be as unreliable also on key issues.

"They could say one thing on relations with Spain today, and another tomorrow.

“With Together Gibraltar, and Ms Hassan Nahon in particular, the position is even worse and is utterly politically hypocritical.

“Ms Hassan Nahon resigned her Shadow Ministerial portfolios and from the GSD and yet kept her seat in Parliament despite calls from the GSD that she should stand for election as an independent if she wanted to keep the seat.