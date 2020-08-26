GSD: Government “Trying To Deflect Attention”

Written by YGTV Team on 26 August 2020 .

The GSD has said that the Government’s reaction to its comments regarding Mr Licudi’s “shock resignation” is nothing other than a “poor attempt at pulling the wool over people’s eyes.”

A statement posted this afternoon continued:

“The unquestionable fact is that the Government is in troubled waters. One of their number has resigned just over 10 months since the last election. It is important to point out that Mr Licudi was not just a Minister but is one of the stalwarts of the GSLP having been a member for some 35 years. This significant political development comes barely weeks after the founder, former leader, GSLP Chief Minister and cabinet member Sir Joe Bossano expressed open disagreement with the Chief Minister over the important issue of the effects on Gibraltar’s economy of the Brexit negotiations. Only last month the GSD Opposition quizzed the Chief Minister at length over the recent, questionable resignation of the Commissioner of Police – leaving many questions unanswered. The Government has also been under pressure in relation to the botched up job that has been the announcement of the full closure, then partial closure of Line Wall road, not to mention the other issues in connection with the hike in parking fees and medical appointments to name but a few.

“To top it all the Chief Minister has unceremoniously booted Mr Balban out of his job as Minister for Health in an attempt, no doubt, to slip such a significant announcement so shortly after an election under cover of Mr Licudi’s resignation when one thing has nothing to do with the other.

“These are the issues which the Government, in its usual ‘attack is the best form of defence’ attitude, is trying to deflect the public’s attention from. The electorate will, however, no longer be hoodwinked by the Alliance’s spin.

“The Government’s statement is simply inaccurate and intends to mislead. We have not called for a Parliamentary resignation. Others have done so but not us. But there is a big difference between the GSLP and the GSD. Unlike the GSD, the Alliance put all their candidates forward as potential Ministers for a four year term. The electorate were none the wiser that this would not be the case for the full four years. There lies the difference. The GSD has not lost corporate memory as the Government suggests. What the Government is losing is the confidence not only of the electorate but of members of its own team.

“The GSLP/Liberal New Dawn of 2011 is fast looking like a gloomy sunset.”