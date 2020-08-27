Government Replies To Opposition Parties

The Government notes the statement from the GSD this evening in which it states that 'unlike the GSD' the GSLP Liberals put up all its candidates at the last election as potential ministers. This is a remarkable revelation. The Government, on behalf of the People of Gibraltar hereby formally asks the GSD to clarify when and where it purported that some of its candidates, if elected into Government, would not be ministers and who these candidates were. This was not clear at the last election and the party must now clarify this statement so that the public should know whether any of those few GSD candidates actually elected were the ones who would be full time ministers or not. Additionally, the GSD is reminded that (a) it did call for the resignation from Parliament of Ms Hassan Nahon when she resigned from the party; and (b) that they thought it was fine for Sir Peter Caruana to be a back bencher although they now argue, inexplicably, that different rules should apply to Hon Gilbert Licudi QC. The GSD have a lot to explain to the electorate.

Reacting to the statementfrom Together Gibraltar, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "I can see our statement touched a nerve for Together Gibraltar. There is nothing more effective in politics than pointing out that an opponent is preaching the opposite of what they have done themselves. It really does show them up for what they are."