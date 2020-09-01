Together Gibraltar Concerned Over “Lacklustre Management” Of Students’ Return To School

Written by YGTV Team on 01 September 2020 .

Together Gibraltar says that Gibraltar’s children return to school tomorrow with a “good deal of confused information” as to what is safe and what is not. The party says this “unfortunate scenario” could have been largely avoided with timely action and a sense of consistent, coherent leadership. Instead, the party argues that Gibraltar’s families, teachers and school support staff, and above all, our children, are “stepping onto what feels like a rudderless craft about to cast to sea with a route map full of inconsistencies.”

A statement continued: “Firstly, the party would like to express its dismay at the timing of this entire operation. Much like a student rushing his homework the night before the deadline, the DOE waited until just few days before the start of term to disclose a list of protocols. In the process there was little and late consultation with stakeholders, so these have been late in informing parents. In situations such as these, inadequate communication always leads to inadequate implementation of protocols.

“Secondly, the actual protocols themselves appear like more of a helpless depiction of the current state of affairs - a plan without a plan that, unlike our European counterparts (in UK and other countries marquees have been erected in outdoor spaces to create all-weather additional classrooms, as well as implementing online lessons combined with face-to-face) does not propose any creative ways to implement the most important of all prophylactic measures, social distance, and disguises this inability as concern for the children’s development.

“Together Gibraltar believes the document displays an embarrassing lack of direction on issues like mask wearing. By recommending but not mandating their use, the department are clearly avoiding their responsibility, offloading the burden on teachers and school staff. This collective, potentially the most affected by this lacklustre management, is already working under great pressure and should not have to judge when or not to implement public health policy. Together Gibraltar recognises that mandating masks on school children is far from ideal, but understands that the science is solid on the matter and believes that the precautionary principle should always apply. It is for this reason that, unless adequate social distancing can be implemented, children of the ages of 11 and over should wear masks at all times.

“Considering the little headway made in these past six months, Together Gibraltar is also concerned about how the education system will respond to potential future lockdowns. While it is understandable that plans were improvised in response to a new and unexpected reality, opportunities to develop online classes and remote learning at least across the main key stages were not taken, to the disadvantage of Gibraltar’s students and the increasing concern of their parents. Given the time that has elapsed since the start of this crisis, it would be hard to justify not allowing for online learning of the national curriculum if there were to be a second lockdown.

“TG will always be willing to offer its support for courageous, resolute leadership in the safeguarding of our community. The party therefore urges Governement to implement these measures with the greatest urgency.”