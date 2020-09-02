GSD Highlights Scholarship Grant Payment Concerns

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2020 .

The GSD Opposition says it is receiving a number of concerns, expressed by students and parents alike, in respect of delays they are experiencing in the processing of Scholarship Grants payments for the academic year 2020/2021.

The party says: “With the start of a new academic year Gibraltar’s Undergraduate and Post Graduate students are busy preparing their personal travel arrangements as well as finalising accommodation agreements for the year ahead. However, it has come to our notice that the Department of Education are unable to provide Students with a firm date by when Grants will be processed and monies due transferred into their bank accounts.”

GSD Opposition MP for Education, Edwin Reyes, said: “I appeal for urgent updates from the Education Department so that students may plan accordingly and commit themselves upon matters such as financial commitments and so ensure that payment deadlines are met without incurring unnecessary penalties. Delays in processing Grants could result in students not being able to avail themselves of lower priced flights as these are limited in numbers and sell like hot cakes during heavy demand dates. Likewise, students are being pressed to make advance payments or deposits in respect of their accommodation arrangements for the forthcoming term, and even for a whole academic year for those who will not reside on campus, resulting in many students having to borrow money from other family members or friends in order to enter into necessary contracts.”