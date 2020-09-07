GSD Call For Clarity On Civil Service Vacancies

Written by YGTV Team on 07 September 2020 .

The GSD has issued a statement highlighting Administrative Assistant posts within the Civil Service which were advertised prior to elections in 2019.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The Opposition notes that in late September 2019, and before the General Election, the Government invited applications for a significant number of Administrative Assistant posts within the Civil Service. The Opposition recognise that since March 2020 it has been a tumultuous year during which the public health emergency has impacted on many aspects of life in our community and the economic impact continues to be acutely felt across the private and public sectors. It is further noted that as a result of the pandemic there have been important re-deployments of Public Servants in order to support the critical work being done in public services whilst responding to the public health emergency.

It is clear that the public services have been tested and put under pressure in very difficult and strained circumstances. Whilst the efficient delivery of public services must continue to be a priority, equally the COVID pandemic has put Gibraltar’s public finances under increasing strain with a necessary reassessment of priorities because of economic sustainability and affordability in the current climate. In the circumstances the GSD Opposition seeks clarification from the Government as to whether or not it has withdrawn the invitation to appoint a large number of AAs.

Elliott Phillips said: "Covid 19 has placed very significant pressures on the delivery of public services and we ask that the Government be clear with the Civil Service, and those many people who would have been applied for those jobs, by unequivocally stating whether or not the Government has now withdrawn the invitations for applications in the Grade of Administrative Assistants. We appreciate that there is a difficult balancing act in ensuring that the Civil Service has the appropriate level of human resources to deliver a strong service to our people against the overall cost of increasing the Government's recurring wage bill. We think it is only right that the expectation of the Civil Service should be appropriately managed so that they can forward plan at every level".





