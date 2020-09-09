GSD Stresses Need For “Robust” Remote Learning Programme

The GSD says that the fact that a couple of pupils tested COVID positive at St Bernard’s school illustrates the point that it has been making for months about the need for a “robust” remote learning programme.

A statement continued: “We first raised this issue in April 2020 where we called for “remote structured learning” for pupils during lockdown. We also made the point subsequently in August that while we understood that the pandemic had caught Governments by surprise there had now been ample time to plan online equivalent learning in the event of a closure or partial closure of a school.

“In the current climate it is to be expected that there may be more pupils testing positive and cases of isolation, self- isolation of teachers, pupils and close family of pupils. All of that can affect the traditional and direct delivery of teaching.”

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “The whole world is making a transition to remote forms of learning. Gibraltar needs to do the same and where students are unable to attend class they should do so remotely or be able to access a comprehensive and equivalent online learning platform. Anything less short-changes pupils and can compromise their education and their future.”

Shadow Education Minister, Edwin Reyes said: “Our pupils’ learning must be given paramount priority. We are living in unprecedented times which brings many challenges. However investment in Education still remains of great importance and, therefore, educationalists and parents must work together to ensure our future generations do not miss out.”