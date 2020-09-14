GSD Says “Monday Morning Chaos” Caused By “Bad Planning” And “Abysmal Leadership” By Government

The GSD says it notes what it describes as the “continued traffic chaos” caused by the closure of Line Wall Road. The party says it also notes that the Government have now engaged a consultant to review the implementation of the Line Wall Road closure and the impact it has had on the Monday morning commute, no doubt, it says “at a significant cost to the tax payer.”

A statement continued: “Many members of the public will quite rightly be asking why the planning, contingency work and impact assessment could not have been completed before the hurried road closures. Everyone wants a cleaner community and it is the job of the Government to ensure that it wins the public argument by ensuring that there has been full, proper reflection coupled with stakeholder consideration and participation to provide the public with confidence that our transport system is sufficiently robust to react positively to change.”

Shadow Minister for Health, Transport and the Environment Elliott Phillips MP said:

"The continuing failure of the Government to accept that they have poorly planned the closure of Line Wall Road reflects how out of touch the Government have become with ordinary working families. The GSD have expressed plenty of misgivings about how this is being rushed through and was poorly planned. In the meantime there is an obvious short-term change that can help people quickly and deal with the morning chaos on Mondays. We call on the Government to ease the traffic chaos by reopening Line Wall Road on Monday from 8 am to 10am in order to avoid a repetition of the chaos that has plagued Gibraltar's roads in recent weeks. It is clear that our community has lost confidence in the ability of the Government to manage the transport policy and whilst the GSD proposes these alterations to temporarily ease Monday morning traffic, our preference is to abandon the badly planned scheme as currently formulated. Finally it is clear tht the work being done by the Government insofar as the assessment of the impact of the closure demonstrates the sheer lack of planning and an abysmal failure of the Transport Minister to recognise the practical realities of how people move around our City."