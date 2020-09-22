GSD Repeats Call For "Detailed Information" On Remote Learning Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2020 .

The GSD says it is repeating its call to Government for "detailed information" of how remote or virtual teaching will be organised to deliver the curriculum where children and teachers are being asked to stay at home.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Gibraltar as a whole will be concerned at the educational consequences of the announcement of a second case of Covid-19 at Westside School resulting in 22 individuals, 11 staff and 11 pupils being asked to self-isolate.

The GSD repeats its call in asking Government for detailed information of how remote or virtual teaching will be organised to deliver the curriculum where children and teachers are being asked to stay at home. New COVID cases have consequences for children who cannot attend school, together with students attending school who may find their teachers are self-isolating.

GSD Education Shadow Minister, Edwin Reyes, added: “Every child is different and therefore there are situations which need to be tailored to individual circumstances. The absolute priority must be focused upon ensuring that our children are able to continue with their studies and that the National Curriculum, alongside preparations for public exams, are delivered as safely and efficiently as possible. The Government have now had ample time to plan for this. Our students should not suffer.”