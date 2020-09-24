GSD: No Place For Racism, Anti-Semitism Or Intolerance In Gibraltar

The GSD has reacted to the paragraph in the statement issued by Marlene Hassan Nahon last night where she refers to what she considered to be anti-Semitic remarks made about her on social media.

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, reached out to Ms Hassan-Nahon last night on this issue to enquire and express our solidarity. In that context she shared with Mr Azopardi a comment that had been made about her on social media. The GSD has seen no other comments but says it notes from her statement and that issued by the Government statement that there may be others.

Mr Azopardi said: “There is no place for racism, discrimination, anti-Semitism, prejudice or intolerance in Gibraltar. As a community all citizens need to strive to ensure healthy political disagreements on any issue are kept within the bounds of respectful, measured, lawful and fair comment. Anything that crosses those lines into racial, religious or any other forms of intolerance is unacceptable and repugnant. I reached out to Marlene in support. Any anti-Semitic or racist comments are wholly wrong and have no place in our Gibraltar. She has our solidarity in that regard.”