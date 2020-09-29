Technical Talks Continue In Madrid

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2020 .

The Government has said the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister are currently in Madrid for another round of technical discussions on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. There was an accident which involved the Chief Minister’s G1 official car with both Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia inside as the vehicle entered Malaga. The Government says all occupants of the vehicle are well and the delegation were able to continue the journey in the accompanying official car.

The Attorney General completes the Gibraltar team in the technical talks.





