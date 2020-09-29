Together Gibraltar Concerned By “Substandard COVID Protocols” In Bus Service

Together Gibraltar says that the Minister for Transport's comments in a GBC interview, where he admitted that the Government does not know why there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases among bus drivers, are of “grave concern.”

A party statement continued: “Bus drivers are particularly exposed to the general public, and are therefore particularly susceptible to both contracting and spreading the virus. Together Gibraltar would like to know how often bus drivers have been tested for COVID as part of the frontline sampling exercise, as there have been reports from the drivers themselves that they do not believe it is nearly often enough. The party also urges the Government to install protective screens in order to prevent drivers from being exposed to the virus.

“Further, the routine de-contamination of buses needs to be more thorough and regular. The worrying reality is that for every infected bus driver, many passengers will have been exposed, including elderly citizens who are frequent users of the service.”

Party leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “I have received many concerned calls about the issues with the bus service, as well as the education system, and from health workers who are very worried about non existent procedures, asking when are we going to have a coherent strategy in order to avoid the second wave reaching our shores.”