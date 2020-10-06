Together Gibraltar Urges Government To Implement National Dementia Strategy

06 October 2020

Together Gibraltar have expressed "disappointment" over delays to the implementation of the National Dementia plan.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

The party would like to express its disappointment with the delays in the implementation of the National Dementia plan, and the fact that, close to two months since a Parliamentary session in which MP Marlene Hassan Nahon was given assurances on this matter, there have been no noticeable changes.

The Dementia Co-Ordinator and Dementia Liaison Manager are yet to be appointed, making the National Dementia Committee still not functional many months after its establishment; refurbishments to make Mt. Alvernia a Dementia friendly home, though promised, still have not taken place, and we are yet to see adequate public health planning for the certain growth of this condition in the near future.

The party understands that the Coronavirus pandemic has added enormous challenges to this administration, and would also like to note the recent reshuffle of ministries that has also affected the health ministry, but many of these patients are deteriorating rapidly and simply cannot afford further delays.

As a side note, Together Gibraltar wishes to commend Jonathan Scott and the staff of GBC for their excellent work in bringing to the public attention the struggles of dementia carers on the Viewpoint “Living with Dementia”, as well as the bravery, selflessness and candour of the carers featured on the programme in their attempt to convey to the wider community the implications of living with this condition. TG would also like to thank the efforts of civil society, in particular the extraordinary work carried out by GADS and their volunteers.

Party leader Marlene Hassan said: “In 2019 Together Gibraltar committed in its manifesto to prioritise dementia care into the long-term future. We have plenty of ideas of the development of dementia care in Gibraltar which we believe could still be useful and valuable, and I look forward to discussing them with the new Minister of Health and Care.”

The party would also like to send a message out to the general public, reminding them that the responsibility does not rest exclusively with Government. We all have a duty to care for our elderly, especially in these times of distress and isolation. Making Gibraltar a dementia friendly society is crucial to ensure quality of life for those living with dementia and the loved ones who care for them.

