Covid-19 Crisis Is Causing Hardship Across The Private Sector Says GSD

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2020 .

The GSD says it has noted with “dismay” the Government's recent comments suggesting the Catering Association of attempting to “profit at the expense of the taxpayer”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD has noted with dismay the Government’s suggestion that in seeking additional assistance during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis it is accusing the Gibraltar Catering Association of attempting to ‘profit at the expense of the taxpayer’.

Roy Clinton the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance stated:

“The Covid-19 crisis is causing hardship across the private sector, however it is evident that the hospitality sector is being hardest hit due to health restrictions and the downturn in tourism. Until now via the medium of CELAC all sectors have been able to provide input to Government in designing its BEAT measures. We have been critical of BEAT 2.0 in that it did not target the retention of employees and now with the poorly advertised BEAT 3.0 we see that only 20% support is to be offered for the months of October and November. Whereas we recognise that not all jobs and businesses can be protected from the effects of Covid it is unhelpful to accuse a sector of attempting to profit at the expense of the taxpayer at a time of crisis.

The Government needs to work with all sectors to provide as much support as is allowable under state aid rules but must also display a willingness to listen. The Government should also recognise that unlike other sectors bars and restaurants are being told they can only service customers at 50% capacity. While this may be for good public health reasons no other business sector is suffering such trade restrictions and therefore they are deserving of special consideration. Lawyers, estate agents or insurance salesmen are not being told by Government they can only see half their clients.

