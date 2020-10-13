GSD: Employment Figures “Only Show The Tip Of The Economic Iceberg”

13 October 2020

The GSD has said that figures released by Government on the creation and termination of jobs in the first nine months of the year “do not represent a rosy picture and are the tip of the economic iceberg.”

A statement continued: “The statistics reveal that over the last three years the number of jobs created and notices of terminations is as follows over the same comparative period of nine months:

“While it is positive that there are more jobs being created than terminations being filed with the Employment department what the statistics show is a massive downturn in economic activity compared to previous years.

“This downturn has been buffered by the BEAT economic package and its effects have not been felt yet. What the actual number of jobs in the local market are by the end of 2020 is crucial as that will affect tax revenue and indicate general economic activity. UNITE the Union have warned consistently of the prospect of redundancies created by this economic downturn.

“As the COVID Fund details reveal there has been massive loss of revenue streams in tax and import duties for several months this year. By the end of June this year the hole that needed to be plugged in the budget was £81 Million. As the Government indicated starkly in Parliament it expects to be running at a loss for some time before we can return to producing more economically than we are spending.”

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi said: “The running loss is currently being funded by borrowing. It is essential that the economy is kick-started properly and that any further assistance granted is targeted much more precisely to assist sectors in need of safe-guarding employment more than others. Continuing to borrow to plug recurrent spending is also unsustainable in the long-term. It is made worse by the fact that the Government had managed Gibraltar’s affairs in a way that we entered the COVID crisis with gross borrowing in the region of £1.3 Billion.

“The Government has to deliver a consistent message. It cannot seriously be talking these employment figures up and saying it will be conducting ambitious spending commitments while at the same time it is borrowing money to plug a hole in its expenditure and telling people to adopt a culture of economic responsibility that it does not follow itself.”