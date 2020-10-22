Together Gibraltar Urges "Greater Resolve And Coherence" From Government

22 October 2020

Together Gibraltar has issued a statement asking the Government for "greater resolve and coherence" when issuing public health advice.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Together Gibraltar agrees with Government that the recent rise in Covid-19 cases is worrying and that tighter restrictions are necessary. The party also agrees with the Chief Minister's remarks on the success of our testing, tracking and tracing efforts since that start of the pandemic. It is thanks to the sterling work of many local professionals that this strategy is being successful, albeit at great cost. What TG cannot agree with and have challenged from the start is the lack of example and clear, determined leadership from our government in the drafting and implementing of these rules. Rules designed to protect our community's health should not be issued as "advice". We do not advise our citizens not to smoke in public venues or drink drive, we prohibit these behaviours because we believe that above all we must protect the health of our population.

Also, it is crucial that leaders set an example and apply the rules to themselves rigorously, something that simply has not been happening. For instance, we continue to see the Chief Minister (as well some of his ministers) himself at times without a mask even while indoors, and ignoring his own advice about social distancing. In order for the wider society to take the government’s message and recommendations with the seriousness they deserve, it is imperative that there is consistency between our messages and our actions, and these standards must be maintained at all levels within our community.

The number of “Covid sceptics” is growing, and we believe the bad example set by our authorities and the lack of clear norms and resolute leadership are contributing to this problem. The unfortunate incident in Chatham Counterguard this weekend is an example of the negative effects of weak, contradicting messaging and policymaking. We are putting our police in the difficult situation of having to enforce complex and confusing rules to a population used to seeing their leaders flout their own advice. We are certain that this situation will contribute to a greater growth in Covid cases, as well as to the growing social unrest, and we urge Government to mend their ways.