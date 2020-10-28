New COVID Measures Should Be Consistent And Proportionate Says GSD

The Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi said:

“For example the Chief Minister said yesterday that because there had been an increase of 71 positive cases in a week [20-27 October] and low mask wearing it was now necessary to introduce compulsory mask wearing in certain areas. But that ignores the fact that in the previous seven days [13-20 October] there had been an increase of 109 cases and that therefore there had been a 35% decrease in new cases compared to the previous week even when there was no compulsory mask use in most of the town area. So if the trend is on the decrease why now and citing public health advice? Why has the public health advice changed from the 20 October when he announced 31 new positives in one day. Yesterday there were 9 new positives and today there have only been three new positives.

It is also a fact that the COVID measures announced since the Spring had successfully stemmed the tide to the point that with no compulsory mask wearing, we were able to get to zero cases several times in the early summer. That effort relied on discipline and voluntary cooperation of people. In very large measure the majority of people are still cooperating in that effort without the need for compulsion.

The GSD is not going to argue against public health advice given to the Government which it has not seen. It should be made public so people can understand the basis of the changing public health advice and why this is justified in this way when there are hardly large crowds in Line Wall, Engineer Lane or Governor’s Street. Additionally, if the objective is to deal with people hotspots then the Government could deal with those that do exist more decisively. Over the last few weeks videos have gone viral of the Chatham Counterguard area and conglomerations of people there with little respect for social distancing. To encourage that the Government should reverse the pedestrianisation of Chatham Counterguard on a temporary basis till the end of the pandemic. Or is it that it does not wish to do so because that pedestrianisation idea is a pet project?

Maintaining the airbridge with the UK without the need to quarantine on arrival in the UK is very important and we support measures introduced to ensure this is kept open. But here again there is a need for consistency and fairness in identified objectives. The Chief Minister spoke of looking at the introduction of testing when flying out and offering rapid but non-compulsory testing on disembarkation or the alternative [if the test is refused on arrival] of a [possible] quarantine. Our students should not be treated differently. Last week the Government announced that students had to take a compulsory test on arrival, quarantine for 5 days and then take another test. At the time they were being singled out as no-one else arriving into Gibraltar by air or via the land frontier was to be tested despite the fact that the UK and Spain are also COVID hot-spots. We are not suggesting there should be compulsory testing for every person entering Gibraltar but the scheme needs to be fair. There is no reason that students should not be given a free rapid test on arrival which would by-pass the need for any quarantine if negative – in the same way as may be offered to other passengers.