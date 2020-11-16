Unite Meets With Chief Minister To Discuss Possible Brexit Outcomes

Written by YGTV Team on 16 November 2020 .

A delegation from Unite the Union met with the Chief Minister on Friday to discuss the impact on Brexit and the possible outcomes of what a deal or no deal situation could look like for Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “The Unite delegation were encouraged to hear that HMGoG seeks to achieve the upmost fluidity at the frontier for people and goods in order to safeguard the economic prosperity of Gibraltar.

“Unite raised the issue of how exiting the EU could affect fluidity for both residents within Gibraltar travelling to Spain as well as the impact upon the 15,000 people who cross into Gibraltar for work.

“Unite will be vigilant to advocate for the most positive outcome in negotiations between the UK and the EU in order to continue to protect the rights of citizens entering and exiting Gibraltar for work or leisure.

“Unite said it is supportive of the approach adopted by the Gibraltar Government in its negotiations with Spanish, UK and EU officials, particularly, when HMGoG has confirmed that these talks do not cross the red lines of sovereignty and control.”