Chief Minister Meets Mayor of La Linea

Written by YGTV Team on 17 November 2020 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia yesterdy afternoon met the Mayor of La Linea Juan Franco.

There was a general discussion on the possibility of an agreement for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union, and on the consequences of no agreement.

The meeting looked at future opportunities and potential ways forward.