GSD: “People Who Have Spent Years On The Housing Lists Will Be Disappointed”

Written by YGTV Team on 18 November 2020 .

Following the Government’s comments yesterday on the recently announced 665 bed hostel, the GSD says that it will be a “disappointing blow” to those who had thought it was to “alleviate the historic housing problem for 1RKB demand or provide housing for others on the waiting lists.”

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The confirmation by the Government last night in an interview that the intended 665 bed 20 storey building in Devil’s Tower Road was primarily for workers (many of whom may be foreign workers) will be a disappointing blow to those who had thought this development was also intended to alleviate the historic housing problem for 1RKB demand or provide housing for others on the waiting lists.

Only a few days ago Action for Housing had welcomed the development and asked some relevant questions on the management and running of the development.

It seems clear now that not only will those questions be unanswered but that this building will do very little to sort out the hundreds of persons on the 1RKB housing list or any other persons on lists for larger accommodation.

Shadow Housing Minister Edwin Reyes said: “people who have spent years on the housing lists will be disappointed today. Days after a public announcement that seemed to many to be partly for housing allocation the Government has confirmed that in practice it is for something completely different.”





