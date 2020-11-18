GSD: “Frontier Workers Get Mobility Rights Beyond 1st January 2021 – Everybody Else Waits”

Written by YGTV Team on 18 November 2020 .

The GSD have said frontier workers have been given “permanent rights” of freedom of movement across the frontier whether or not there is an agreement on a new relationship with the EU by 31 December 2020.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The news of a process facilitating a special regime of freedom of movement across the frontier beyond 1 January 2021 for frontier workers (the majority of which are Spanish frontier workers) just confirms what the GSD has been saying since the EU Withdrawal Agreement and MOUs were signed in late 2018.

Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi said: “Frontier workers have been given permanent rights of freedom of movement across the frontier whether or not there is an agreement on a new relationship with the EU by 31 December 2020. The effect of this is that the Government is left negotiating mobility rights now for the remainder of the overwhelming majority of the population. By allowing the de-linking of mobility rights for frontier workers from those of the rest of the population it has worsened the ability to negotiate arrangements on mobility now.

The Spanish Government in announcing the measure has described it as having dealt with one of the main issues of concern in the Campo de Gibraltar and has observed that Spain signed the MOU on citizens’ rights [frontier workers] “with a view to reinforce this aspect.” There is no bigger confirmation of the consequence to the negotiating position that Gibraltar has found itself in since 2018 than that.”

