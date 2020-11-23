Lords To Hear Evidence From Chief Minister Tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 23 November 2020 .

Tomorrow the House of Lords EU Committee will examine the progress of negotiations on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU.

A statement from the House of Lords follows below:

The Committee will question the Chief Minister of Gibraltar on the future relationship that Gibraltar is seeking with the EU in ongoing discussions. The session will also cover how COVID has affected Gibraltar, the impact of a no-deal outcome, and Gibraltar’s bilateral relationship with Spain.

The evidence session will take place from 3.30pm Gibraltar time tomorrow Tuesday 24 October and can be viewed on www.parliamentlive.tv

Witnesses:

Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, Chief Minister of Gibraltar

Questions likely to be asked in the session include:

Can you give us an update on Gibraltar’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak? How are you cooperating with the UK, Spanish and EU authorities in combating COVID?

What is the current status of discussions with the UK Government, Spain and the EU as regards Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU?

Is Gibraltar seeking to participate in the Schengen area and EU customs union after the end of the transition period?

What are the implications for Gibraltar if no agreement is reached? What preparations is Gibraltar making for such an outcome?

How would you characterise relations with Spain in the context of these negotiations? How confident are you that Spain will not raise its sovereignty claim?

What update can you give us on developments in relation to the commitments in the Withdrawal Agreement Protocol on Gibraltar?

Have there been any developments on enhanced links between Gibraltar and the UK, including in relation to financial services and online gaming firms, university tuition fees, health, transport, the environment and fishing?

How satisfied are you with the UK Government’s engagement as regards the inclusion of Gibraltar in third country trade agreements, such as the UK-Japan FTA?

How would you characterise your engagement with the UK Government in relation to each of the issues discussed today? Is there any way in which it can be improved?