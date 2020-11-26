GSD Commits To “Full Matching Of BID Levy”

Written by YGTV Team on 26 November 2020 .

The GSD says that the Government should support the BID levy on a fully matched basis as per its 2019 manifesto and not limited to only certain sectors.

Roy Clinton the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance and Small Business stated:

“I understand that the BID Task Group are satisfied with the level of overall funding to be raised on the current formula even if different to that publicly presented in September. This formula sees the Government only matching the amount of levy raised from the leisure, hospitality and retail businesses in the BID district and not offices and other properties.

“In that respect I can confirm that a GSD Government would be committed to a 100% matching of the BID levy no matter from which sector as all businesses located in the BID will benefit directly or indirectly from any improvement in our offering. This is especially important in dealing with the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 crisis that will require targeted spending. I thus invite the Government to reconsider their position and return to a full matching basis for the levy as set out clearly in their 2019 manifesto.

“I wish the BID task group success in putting the proposal to the vote in due course.”