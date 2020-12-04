Gibraltar congratulates Cayman Islands on Constitutional Reform

Written by YGTV Team on 04 December 2020 .

The Government has today congratulated “good friend and colleague” Premier the Hon. Alden McLaughlin, the Government of the Cayman Islands and its people, on their achievement of Constitutional Reform.

To celebrate the historic occasion, the Cayman Islands have organised a special state opening and commemorative ceremony to mark the first meeting of the newly named Parliament of the Cayman Islands.

This marks a significant change as previously recognised Members of the Legislative Assembly will now be known as Members of Parliament. This transition is part of a series of steps that advance the Cayman Islands towards a more mature democracy by providing greater protections and autonomy over their own domestic affairs.