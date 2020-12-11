GSD: “More Smokescreens from Government on Moroccan Rights – This Time on the Hostel”

Written by YGTV Team on 11 December 2020 .

The GSD has said that the “defensive reaction” by the Government to the wider point made by the GSD that historic inequality faced by Moroccan Gibraltarians needs to be broken down just shows they have not appreciated the wider issue and insist on “focussing on partisan smokescreens.” The party says the presentation of the hostel issue is – as was their first press release – “yet another distortion of the truth.”

A statement continued: “The GSD had a clear manifesto commitment to build a new hostel in its 2011 manifesto and had identified a site for that purpose at North Mole. The GSLP were elected to office and it was their prerogative to do things in a different way and abandon the GSD plans. In fact, their bizarre idea in 2012 was to bring a floating hostel to Gibraltar to provide temporary accommodation for workers the majority of whom were of Moroccan heritage – a plan which they then had to abandon in 2013. More than seven years ago the Government announced it was considering alternative locations for a new hostel. Nothing has happened since then. Trying to shift blame to the GSD after almost a decade in Government is now wearing really thin as an excuse for GSLP failures.

“Beyond correcting the facts we repeat the wider point made yesterday that in a non-partisan way there needs to be a concerted effort to address historical inequalities, break down barriers of discrimination and ensure an improvement to the social conditions – especially in housing of our valued Moroccan Gibraltarian community.”