TG Says DPC’s Retrospective Decision “Makes A Mockery” Of Openness And Transparency Promised By Government

Written by YGTV Team on 18 December 2020 .

Together Gibraltar says it is surprised by the DPC decision to give the Sandpits assisted living development a retrospective green light. The party says this “condones a breach of protocol” that TG highlighted back in September.

A statement continued: “The party believes that to allow a project to continue unchecked for nine months without planning permission makes a mockery of the DPC's powers and authority, and raises many questions.

“What is the point of having a system where the Government praises the 'openness and transparency' of the DPC, while developers are allowed to continue a project without planning permission?

“Will this grace be granted to other projects by other developers, or will Meddoc be the only recipients of this privilege? If so, why are they favoured in this way?

“Other developers who dutifully go through the motions and apply for permission before proceeding with a project would be right to feel disgruntled at this display of favouritism.

“Breaches in standard practices, conventions of fair play and general protocol, though not illegal, show that this administration feels it does not have to play by the rules that apply to all other members of society. This arbitrary use of power, for which no accountability seems possible, sets a terrible example and precedent for the future. TG urges Government to stop bending and undermining the rules to its advantage, and to take steps to correct its dreadful record on transparency and accountability.

“Also, from a policy perspective, this continues to engross the ever-growing bill for privatised care and healthcare services, which provide precarious jobs and decreasing service standards, while filling the pockets of a handful of select businesses. This practice, from which most nations with public healthcare systems are backtracking at present, dedicates public money to creating profits, instead of investing all of the funds into the quality of care delivered by qualified and adequately remunerated professionals.”