TG calls for cancellation of New Year’s Eve Curfew Exemption

Written by YGTV Team on 29 December 2020 .

Together Gibraltar has today called on the Government to cancel its New Year’s Eve curfew exemption given the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

A statement continued:

“With the number of Covid-19 cases in our community skyrocketing, the exceptions on restrictions announced for the eve of the New Year are irresponsible and send all the wrong messages to the community. To have an idea of what our situation is now, Gibraltar has had around 1750 positives per 100k inhabitants in the last two weeks. Just over the frontier, a rate of 250 per 100k in 14 days is considered of extreme risk, and should spur decisive action form the relevant authorities. These are EU-wide parameters. Our rate is about SEVEN TIMES that of the extreme risk threshold.

“While it is true that more PCR tests have been performed in Gibraltar, this cannot account for such a massive difference. Whether it is due to the new strain of the virus or to the “lighter restrictions” often boasted about by our Chief Minister, the fact is we are in the midst of an epidemiological emergency of the highest order, and this only half way into the festive season. Furthermore, we are already seeing pressure beginning to mount at the hospital, still days away from the time in which the massive new influx of cases is expected to seek medical attention.

“We ask Government to please enforce tight restrictions on New Year’s Eve, and in the absence of this, we ask all Gibraltarians to ignore the exemptions and stay at home with their social bubble.”

Party Leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “Unfortunately, this year is not a year for celebrations, but to protect one another from this dangerous virus. We hate to be the only ones making calls to responsibility and caution, but we believe it is in the interest of the health of our community and will not avoid our responsibilities. The vaccines are just around the corner, and they will soon allow us to celebrate and finally be with each other without fear.”