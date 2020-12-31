UK Foreign Secretary: Gibraltar’s Sovereignty Is Safeguarded

Written by YGTV Team on 31 December 2020 .

The UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, has said that Gibraltar’s sovereignty is “safeguarded” adding that all sides are committed to “mitigating the effects of the end of the Transition Period.”

Mr Raab said:

"Today, working side by side with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar, and following intensive discussions with the Spanish government, we reached agreement on a political framework to form the basis of a separate treaty between the UK and the EU regarding Gibraltar. We will now send this to the European Commission, in order to initiate negotiations on the formal treaty.

“In the meantime, all sides are committed to mitigating the effects of the end of the Transition Period on Gibraltar, and in particular ensure border fluidity, which is clearly in the best interests of the people living on both sides.

“We remain steadfast in our support for Gibraltar, and its sovereignty is safeguarded. I am grateful to Foreign Minister Laya and her team for their positive and constructive approach. We have a warm and strong relationship with Spain, and we look forward to building on it in 2021."