GSD Seeks Clarification On COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2021 .

The GSD has issued a statement calling on Government to set out in “further detail” the clinical priority groups so that the public may understand when they can expect to be vaccinated.

A statement from the GSD follows below:



The GSD note that the public had been encouraged to register their interest in receiving the Covid 19 vaccine. It is noteworthy that the website set up by the Government was amended to provide a drop down menu to allow for persons who fall within certain clinical risk categories to allocate themselves within a risk category. It has now been confirmed that the Government will roll out registrations for the second jab in the same way as the first.



The GSD understands that over 11,000 people have received the first Pfizer vaccine and it should be a source of enormous relief to all of our citizens that we have been able to procure and deliver the vaccinations in these quantities. All that being said, the Opposition has received reports of inconsistencies in the approach to priority and therefore we ask that the Government set out in further detail the clinical priority groups so that the public may understand when they can expect to be vaccinated and particularly where the roll of the second jab is due to commence this weekend. It would also be helpful for the Government to clarify how the public are to go about making contact with the relevant authorities in the event that they have not been approached.



Shadow Minister for Heath Elliott Phillips MP said:



“We must congratulate the Government and the many front line health care works and ancillary staff who are making great strides in ensuring that our elderly and vulnerable are receiving the first jab in their thousands.



Whilst the unprecedented tragic loss of life of deeply loved members will live with us forever, we all hope that the sad deaths of our citizens should not be in vain. We must all work hard to ensure that we get to 100% vaccination coverage alongside continuing to abide by public health measures. We ask that the Government provide an update by explaining how the roll out of the first jab has been delivered to the clinical priority groups and any others offered the vaccine, how and when they expect to be in a position to complete the process of administering second doses to priority vulnerable groups and when the rest of the population can expect to be offered the vaccine so as to do everything that is humanly possible to mitigate further deaths from this terrible virus”