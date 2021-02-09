Opposition Call For Mental Health Select Committee In Jointly Supported Motion

Written by YGTV Team on 09 February 2021 .

With the support of Together Gibraltar, the GSD says that they have filed a Motion in Parliament by which they jointly call for the establishment of a Select Committee on Mental Health.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD with the support of TG has filed a Motion in Parliament by which they jointly call for the

establishment of a Select Committee on Mental Health. The

The Motion reads:

THIS HOUSE:

BELIEVES that there should be a cross-party approach to the issue of mental health ESTABLISHES a Select Committee on Mental Health to report to Parliament on such further improvements to mental health service provision in Gibraltar which it considers should be made generally and having regard to the recommendations set out in the Public Health England “Mental Health Situational Analysis Report” of April 2019; RESOLVES that the Select Committee on Mental Health be composed of five members three of whom shall be drawn from the Government benches and two from the Opposition benches, one from each of the parties with representation.”

The Motion has been filed by the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi and is jointly supported by TG Leader Marlene Hassan-Nahon.

Mr Azopardi said: “The issue of mental well-being is a major issue for this community. This has come to the fore in recent years. Whether it’s the effects of social media, isolation because of COVID, resources or the fragmented delivery of services it is generally accepted that there are issues putting the strain on mental health services. I believe it should be an issue on which politicians should be able to work together across parties. Last year I wrote to the Chief Minister and TG Leader, Ms Hassan-Nahon on a proposal for a Motion to establish a Select Committee on Mental Health. Ms Hassan-Nahon has welcomed and supports this initiative. I have not received a reply from the Chief Minister.

Having a cross-party committee will lead to an important review of progress and monitoring of improvements in mental health for the good of the entire community. This Committee can take advice and hear evidence from experts, GHA personnel, practitioners and users of mental health services. It will help ensure that mental well-being remains a priority. This was already important last year as there were significant concerns that improvements needed to be made to services to improve integrated delivery or respond to the pressures. While Mr Picardo has not yet supported this proposal, I hope he will do so when the Motion is considered in Parliament.”

Elliott Phillips, Shadow Health Minister said:

“There can be no question that we must change the way mental health is delivered in Gibraltar and the Government must now acknowledge the haphazard and fragmented way in which mental health has been dealt with in the past. Gibraltar must have a clear strategy and a road map based on an honest and genuine recognition of where the system is letting down patients down and where we need to get to. COVID19 has

brought into sharp focus mental health services and underscored the priority moving forward. The motion has been brought as a cross party initiative by the opposition and it should receive the full support of all members and the Government.”





