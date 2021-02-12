GSD Asks: Why is Government Holding Up Vaccination of Returning Students?

Written by YGTV Team on 12 February 2021 .

The GSD has today asked the Government why it is holding up the vaccination of returning university students which it said it would do from 2 February.

A statement continued: “On 2 February the GSD suggested that university students should be vaccinated in priority given that 16-18 year olds who could have likely contact with vulnerable elderly would be vaccinated for that reason. On the same day the Government confirmed that university students would be vaccinated as part of an effort to do so before they returned to England. The Government press release was unequivocal that that would happen”

Shadow Education Minister Edwin Reyes said: “The GSD are receiving many reports saying that students are being told by GHA that the Government has not given instructions to proceed to vaccinate students. Students are being told that verbally and in writing. This is a direct contradiction to what Government said they would be doing.

“The GSD calls on Government to do what it said it would do on 2 February and allow GHA to vaccinate returning students.”