GSD on Oil spill: We must ensure causes are fully investigated

Written by YGTV Team on 15 February 2021 .

The GSD has said that the causes of Friday’s oil spill should be fully investigated so that “important lessons are learned.”

A statement from the party continued:

“The GSD sadly notes the oil spill caused by a bulk carrier anchored in the Bay on Friday exposing our shoreline, sea-life and other wildlife to heavy marine oil.

“It would appear from statements made by the Government that the authorities reacted relatively quickly and together with the Spanish authorities adopted a coordinated approach which mitigated the worst effects of the spill. That said, serious questions about the incident remain and the Opposition call on the Government to review its practices and procedures so that all lessons can be learned with a view to improving our collective response in the future. Moreover, we expect that all appropriate enquiries will be made of the Master and Crew of the AM Ghent and all other relevant parties so we can establish the exact cause of the spill and ensure that those responsible should make reparations for the cost of the clean-up operation and the damage sustained to our shoreline.”

Shadow Minister for the Environment, Elliott Phillips, said.

"The shocking images of polluted seas and rescued wildlife should act as wake up call to our community that we must look towards greater protection of our environment in all aspects. The GSD has long questioned the Government's commitment to real changes which could improve the quality of life for all in our community. Air quality is increasingly being raised as a major issue of concern for Gibraltar residents and the oil spill in the Bay on Friday reinforces and highlights the contribution that industry is having on our environment. The Government must do more to ensure that vessels anchored within our territorial waters meet the highest possible standards with as little impact on our environment as can be achieved. In short, we must ensure that the causes of the oil spill are fully investigated so that important lessons are learned. If liability rests with the ship owners, we expect that they will make full reparations for the environmental damage caused"

Shadow Minister for the Port, Damon Bossino, said:

“The effects of the oil spill put into question the protocols and systems we have in place to limit any damage caused by accidents of this nature. Questions also arise in terms of the direct cost that the operations have resulted in. It is also important to understand which private companies were involved in the clean-up and other activities to contain the spill and understand whether the government is satisfied that they had the necessary resources and equipment available to them. The GSD will raise these questions in Parliament to ensure that there is full transparency”.