GSD regrets injuries sustained as result of vessel explosion

Written by YGTV Team on 22 February 2021 .

The GSD says it regrets the injuries sustained by four crew members of the CSSC Cape Town caused by an explosion as the vessel entered Gibraltar territorial waters.

Damon Bossino, Shadow Minister for the Port, was in close contact with his counterpart, the Minister for the Port Mr Daryanani and other port operators during Friday night and over the weekend so as to apprise himself about the unfolding developments.

Mr Bossino stated: “For now, we should all take comfort from the fact that there were no fatalities. Our port and other authorities are to be thanked and congratulated for having responded efficiently with cooperation from the Spanish side and as a result those crew members who were unfortunately injured are now receiving adequate specialist medical attention.”

The GSD says it will continue to monitor developments and urges the Government to ascertain why it was that an allegedly newly constructed vessel, such as the CSSC Cape Town, should have suffered such an incident, raising questions in relation, not least, to health and safety.