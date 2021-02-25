GSD Call On Government To Issue “Clear Guidelines” For COVID-19 Vaccinations For Gibraltar University Students

Written by YGTV Team on 25 February 2021 .

The GSD has called upon Government to issue full detailed information and clear guidelines in respect of all procedures required to be undertaken by University Students who wish to avail themselves of the recently announced COVID-19 Vaccination Programme for Gibraltar’s University Students.

Education Shadow Minister, Edwin Reyes, said:

“I have been approached by students seeking clarifications as they have been unable to obtain further information from the Health Authority in respect of the next steps they are required to undertake after registering their interests to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations and before their imminent return to UK. Surprisingly the GHA is simply replying to students saying that they have not been instructed by Government to vaccinate university students. This is indeed a startling

response given Government’s announcement three weeks ago that special arrangements were being made for them. Some have even left Gibraltar unvaccinated as a result.

As the UK moves onto their next stages in respect of COVID-19 restrictions, many Gibraltarian students are now in the process of making travel arrangements so they may return to their Universities and continue with their studies. However, some students are waiting to finalise their travel arrangements in the hope of early vaccination.

In order to avoid further confusion and expedite matters I call upon the pertinent Government Departments to issue all relevant guidelines, together with clear information in respect of procedures, so that students can be vaccinated, may finalise their travel arrangements and return to their studies with as little worries over COVID-19 matters as possible.”





