Linares Chosen As new Chair of Liberal International Climate Justice Committee

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2021 .

The Minister for Housing, Youth and Sport Steven Linares has been chosen as the Chair of the Climate Justice Committee of Liberal International.

Mr Linares has been working as a member of this Committee for a number of years. The main focus of the Committee is to prepare a programme to present at COP26 in Glasgow on behalf of the organisation. This is expected to reflect the view that in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that the environment is placed at the core of economic recovery plans.

Liberal International is the global federation of Liberal political parties. The Liberal Party of Gibraltar was admitted as a member in 1997 at a Congress which took place in Oxford and has been active in the organisation for over twenty years.