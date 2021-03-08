Together Gibraltar Relaunches “The Road to Parliament” Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2021 .

Together Gibraltar has relaunched its' 'the Road to Parliament' campaign.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Launched on International Women’s Day 2020, The Road to Parliament is TG’s response to the lack of female involvement in frontline politics and the massive representation gap that exists in our Parliament today. This initiative aims to get more women into the Gibraltar Parliament, by providing guidance and support to those toying with the idea of one day standing for election.

Today, the party will announce three FB live interactive chats (with possibly more to follow) with candidates past, present and future, streamed live so that anyone can participate and ask questions via the Facebook live comment section. Despite it being launched by TG, this project is not partisan. The party would like this to be a platform for the benefit of women of all political persuasions, and a means to progress in the fight for gender equality.

The chats will be attended by several female members of TG including leader Marlene Hassan Nahon, and has secured the participation of PDP candidate Rebecca Calderon, ex GSD MP Isobel Ellul and GSLP activist Joelle Baglietto.

Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “We can bring reforms and raise awareness, but we will not have real equality until women are aptly represented in our institutions. There are barriers to this which we have to understand and bring down, and this will be a great opportunity to start doing so.”





