GSD Question Government Announcement To Move CEO Role Of The Tourist Board To London

Written by YGTV Team on 08 March 2021 .

Following the Government’s Tourist Board announcement, the GSD have issued a statement calling the move “highly questionable”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The announcement today by the Government that the CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board will be based in London is highly questionable. The GSD queries how the repatriation of the role to London represents a strategic approach to tourism, which is precisely what is needed now.

The GSD expresses surprise that the announcement should not have encompassed wider thinking in setting out the Government’s approach to the tourism industry, which is so economically important, in what is a post Brexit and it is hoped, a post Covid environment.

The GSD therefore urges the Government to either explain its thinking in greater detail, or consider an alternative approach.

The shadow Minister for Tourism, Damon Bossino said: “This represents a significant departure from what has been tourism policy for the past 25 years and without further explanation it is not clear what the justification is other than the Government is removing the role from Gibraltar and shifting it to London without replacing the top position in Gibraltar. It represents a detachment and separation which makes no immediate sense to us.”

The GSD will consider the full implications of this sudden and surprising announcement.

Mr. Bossino added: "I take this opportunity to thank Mr Guerrero for his contribution to the tourism sector throughout the last 25 years, not least in his role as CEO. We wish him all the best in his retirement."






