GSD: "Government Should Focus On Solutions Not Cheap Shots "

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2021 .

Following the Government's statement on the Gibraltar Tourist Board, the GSD says Minister Vijay Daryanani should "focus" on providing "credible answers and solutions".

A statement from the GSD follows below:

Rather than indulge in non-sensical personal attacks and take cheap shots, the Minister for Tourism should focus on providing credible answers and solutions. Anyone can play the ‘ding-dong’ game which he may think is attractive to the wider public but the reality on the ground is that people want to see solutions. His statement is vacuous on that score.

The shadow Minister for Tourism, Damon Bossino, said: “I am surprised that the Minister should have chosen to refer to the supposed discussion he and I had before the announcement. This is nothing other than a diversionary and ‘below the belt’ attempt at insinuating that the GSD Opposition agreed with the move when, as he well knows, it did not. It speaks of a desperate attempt to clutch at straws instead of dealing with the real issue at hand.”

The GSD has no quarrel if the proposal is to appoint a suitably qualified individual to take charge of mar keting and business development. What the Opposition continues to take issue with is that the same individual should also discharge a leading, administrative and organisational role as CEO of the Tourist Board but based many miles away in London. The decision to decapitate the local structure by moving the lead role to London, at such a crucial juncture as this, smacks of poor thinking and judgment.

It is crucial to have someone who really understands Gibraltar, has the right connections and can lead from the front whilst based in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar is in need of a serious rethink and repositioning on its tourism approach in a post-Brexit and what we hope will be a post-Covid world. Now is the time to be bold and revamp tourism, not just from an organisational perspective but also from the point of view of the products we want to sell and the type of tourist we want to come to our shores. Now is the time to focus resources in a much needed attempt to improve our tourism product and increase our activities in sales and marketing, but all of this has been conspicuously absent from the Minister’s recent statements.

The Government’s plan to recruit a candidate with such a wide spectrum of responsibilities from cruising to air services, maritime and the port is, at best, naive. A strong candidate with the right level of specialisation in all these sectors will be difficult to find and will, in any event, come at a huge cost; not to mention, the added costs of the ‘prestigious’ recruitment company.





