Government Says GSD “Lack Substance”

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2021 .

The Government says it is “ironic” that the GSD have made a statement “accusing” the Minister for Tourism of “personal attacks and cheap shots”.

A statement from the Government follows below:

It is ironic that the GSD should make a statement in reply to the Government on the issue of the new CEO of the GTB, accusing the Minister for Tourism of personal attacks and cheap shots, when in their latest press release they have done exactly that.

The GSD’s assumption that the Gibraltar Tourist Board will lack direction and leadership because its CEO will be based in London, shows a complete lack of understanding of the day-to-day operations of the Board. The GTB has an extremely well established and experienced team that looks after operations on the ground and will continue to do so in a very professional manner. The new CEO will regularly visit Gibraltar and with today’s ability to communicate virtually, the new CEO will be more than capable of carrying out any of the administrative and organisational tasks required both from London and in Gibraltar.

In a virtual meeting with all the local stakeholders from Gibraltar’s tourism industry the Minister for Tourism has received complete support for the relocation of this task to London. The industry shares the similar foresight that the Government has with the future of the tourism industry, not the stagnant policies ofthe GSD. It is the industry that should be listened to at all times.

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and Port the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said: “It is difficult to believe how the GSD cannot see the benefits of having such a senior person based in London. The UKis the mostimportant source marketfor overnighttourism. London is the business capital ofthe world, where many of the negotiations and meetings with airlines, tour operators, and cruise lines take place. The GTB’s sales efforts to the consumer and the trade are all concentrated in theUKand in the future, this market will be even more important. Clearly, the GSD cannot see this and would have some believe otherwise.

"May I remind the GSD that it is the GSLP/Liberal Government that has taken steps to market Gibraltar, sell the destination and invest in the product in unprecedented manner, something with the GSD has never done to this extent. The results are there for everyone to see in the improvements carried out on the main tourist product and the increase in the number of visitors pre-COVID. Even now in these difficult times, to see that this summer Gibraltar will have more airlines operating more routes to the Rock than ever before, is a testament to this Government’s unfailing efforts to attract new business to Gibraltar for the benefit of our economy. As we look forward to a recovery in the tourism industry following this pandemic,there will be no doubt in the minds o fthe industry and in our community that the Government has been very proactive and that the professionalism of our teams and those of our tourism partners will bear fruit. This last statement from the GSD just confirms that as usual they always lack substance in their thinking”.





