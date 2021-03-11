TG Says No More Official Campaigning Or Public Spending Are Necessary For Abortion Referendum

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2021 .

Together Gibraltar says it welcomes the Government’s “long overdue announcement” of the rescheduling of the abortion referendum, but believes “no more official campaigning or public spending is necessary.”

A statement continued: “TG believes that the amendment of the Crimes Act in question should have been passed without a referendum back in 2019. The last minute call to put the matter to referendum was a tactical decision, aimed at hiding the lack of consensus within the GSLP on the matter and to avoid an embarrassing defeat in our male-dominated Parliament.

“Recognising the reality of our Parliamentary dynamics and the need for the urgent approval of this legislation, TG voted in favour of the Bill (and the subsequent referendum). What ensued were months and months of aggressive and divisive campaigning, with two heavily entrenched sides engaging in personal quarrels that drove a wedge through families, friendships and colleagues. Most people would agree that it drove a painful wedge through our entire community. What also ensued was the parading of our abhorrent, medieval legislation on reproductive rights, and the influence that religious lobbies have and continue to have on our democracy, making Gibraltar the subject of international derision.”

Party Leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon said: “The Party believes that this referendum campaign is simply a replay of campaigns and debates that have been going on around the world for almost half a century. The arguments for and against have been made ad nauseam by both sides, as well as by people more eloquent and experienced than our own campaigners. These arguments have echoed around the world time and time again.

“TG would like the referendum to be a simple, discreet affair, and believe it should happen as soon as logistics allow. Also, no government money should be employed in the funding any of any of the sides, nor should an official campaign be launched and promoted. This would amount to the sounding of the gong for a next round of a futile dialectic punch-up, which will not influence the result in the slightest, and will further divide our community.”