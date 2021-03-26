GSD Says Governments' Piazza PR Was "Not To Convey Facts"

Written by YGTV Team on 26 March 2021 .

The GSD says the Government's recent press release on the Piazza was issued "for the simple purpose of lashing out at the GSD".

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The Government must be really sensitive about the deal it has done on the Piazza as it issued a press release for the simple purpose of lashing out at the GSD. The press release was not to convey facts as these were already known after the Parliamentary session of this week.

The Government concluded a deal for £885,000 for the surrender of the piazza when the maximum compensation payable under the Landlord and Tenant Act if the Govt as landlord had sought the recovery of the premises was several hundreds of thousands of pounds lower.

It is totally irrelevant that the GSD more than 20 years ago gave a tenancy over one of the Piazza premises. That was an exchange of commercial premises at the time. It was a reallocation not a surrender. This is not the case here. This was a simple surrender because people wanted to retire. That’s what the Chief Minister said in parliament. What a retirement package! The issue is whether the deal the Government has now done is value for money or not in circumstances that we know that the price paid was well above the price assessed by the Government’s own valuers. People will make their own judgment of that.

This is classic Mr Picardo. He is uber sensitive about any criticism. He thinks nothing the Government does is wrong and wants to stifle any kind of debate or opposition by a mixture of red herrings and factual twists. Mr Picardo has been in Government for a decade. The people of Gibraltar now expect him to stop making excuses and looking back to the 1990s. This was his decision made in 2021. Whether it was justifiable or value for money needs to be decided on today’s set of facts.

The irony will not be lost on people that Mr Picardo says that this is about the interests of democracy. If he is so interested in promoting democracy then he won’t act so defensively in the face of legitimate debate or wait six months to answer the Opposition’s questions in Parliament next time. He will also promptly agree to reform the workings of the Parliament when the procedures are now not fit for purpose and so the Government can be more readily held to account.





