GSD: “Government Fails To Dispel Concerns Regarding Volotea Flights To Bilbao”

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2021 .

The GSD says the Government’s response to their comments on the viability of the Volotea flights to Bilbao fails to address the Party’s concerns.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

All that the Minister for Tourism has said is the he has not been advised of any impediments. This non-reply is remarkable as it does not categorically put the matter beyond doubt as the Government were expected to have done.

It is now clear beyond doubt that the Government announced the new route with much hype and excitement in circumstances where it had not first established whether the airline had the required licences to commence the route. This is the basic truth which no amount of spin will allow them to extricate themselves from.

The Shadow Minister for Tourism Mr Damon Bossino said: “We want to see the airport succeed; we want to see more tourists in Gibraltar; we support the tourism and hospitality industry wholeheartedly as we showed when in Government but Mr Daryanani needs to act responsibly and only announce things when he knows they are going to happen with certainty and be less concerned with grabbing the headlines. Once again, he turns personal and describes my politics in a derogatory manner. This says more of him than it does of me and I have no intention of taking lessons from him.”

The party hopes that the flights will become a reality and will not have to be abandoned as Line Wall Road, another of Mr Daryanani’s brainwaves, was.





