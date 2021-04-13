GSD Accuses Government Of Seeking To Deflect Attention From Volotea Error

Written by YGTV Team on 13 April 2021 .

The GSD has welcomed the announcement of British Airways’ new City Airport route.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD welcomes the announcement by British Airways that it will run a City Airport route. It is not, however, a new airline that has been announced as the Minister for Tourism has misrepresented on social media, but a new route from an existing provider given that British Airways own the carrier that will service the route.

In his GBC interview presenting the new route the Minister could not help himself in taking further swipes at the GSD and the justified criticism the Opposition has been making in the wake of the Volotea debacle. It is quite remarkable that the Minister should have said that the Opposition are playing down Gibraltar or doing damage to it by its criticism of the Government’s obvious bungling. Comments such as these are more befitting of a tin-pot dictatorship than a member of a Western democratic government. It is clear that the Minister has still not learnt to control his tongue. The undeniable fact is that the damage is being done by the flaws in the decision-making of the Government which the GSD is rightly and legitimately pointing out.

In so far as Volotea is concerned the facts are stark and cannot be side-stepped – the announcement of the Bilbao flight was made without the Government first asking the most basic of questions: did the airline have the permits to proceed? After a flurry of irrelevant Government statements which have descended to low level personal jibes, the undeniable fact continues to be that the Volotea announcement has been nothing other than an embarrassing episode for the Government.

The shadow minister for Tourism Mr Damon Bossino said: “Their most recent statement on Volotea and the Minister’s subsequent defensive interview when announcing the City route seeks to bury the matter once and for all instead of apologising for their clear mistake – similar to the one that the Chief Minister was obliged to provide in relation to the equally failed project that was Line Wall Road. The Opposition will not shirk from continuing to expose this Government’s obvious failings on this and in any other area.”





