GSD Says Government is “in a hole and should stop digging”

Written by YGTV Team on 14 April 2021 .

The GSD has said that the Government are becoming “increasingly churlish and tiresome” in their responses what the party calls the “Volotea fiasco.”

A statement continued: “They are now in full playground politics mode wanting simply to have the last word with nasty and irrelevant comments. They seek to sanitise their very clear and obvious error in announcing the flights before all the required licences were in place. That is the basic truth.

“No amount of postulation obviates the fact that they jumped the gun. They should have known better than recklessly throw discretion to the wind in the hope of getting ‘brownie points’ which have become ‘egg on their faces’.

“Relying on ridiculous factual or legal detail about who does the announcing; or, how it is done; or, whether the airline is technically a different one is, quite frankly, pathetic and proves that they are in a hole, from which they cannot get out of. They should remember the old adage: “when in a hole you stop digging”.”