GSD Shocked By Chief Minister’s Statement On Control Over Customs Union

Written by YGTV Team on 15 April 2021 .

The GSD has issued a statement calling on Government to "set out its position clearly”.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The Chief Minister’s statement that the Government does not have the ‘freedom to choose to move in one direction or another’ confirms that joining a customs union is not a ‘could’ matter but a ‘will’ in the context of the Framework Agreement. This admission indicates that, contrary to the Chief Minister’s previous suggestions as to the customs union being optional, in fact the Government is now saying it has no control over the matter and Gibraltar thus has no choice either.

Roy Clinton the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance and Small Businesses stated:

“The Chief Ministers statement is shocking in its admission that the customs union is not something the Government or Gibraltar has the freedom to make a choice over. This is a serious matter as all prior statements have highlighted it as merely an option in the Framework Agreement but not a must.

If this is true then all the Government is doing is tinkering around the edges as to what will be included in the so called bespoke customs union. Given Sir Joe Bossano has stated publicly on more than one occasion he is against joining the customs union the Government needs to set out its position clearly. Is the Government being forced to accept the customs union as it was the Tax Treaty because Spain demands it?

It is unacceptable for the Chief Minister to consider the customs union as a given in the Framework Agreement and it makes a nonsense of the work of the Treaty Liaison and Advisory Committee and indeed a complete mockery of Parliamentary oversight."






